Wesley M. Frederick

Wesley M. Frederick, age 86, of Roberts, WI, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, at Regions Hospital. 

Wes was born on August 16, 1936, to George and Josephine (Wynveen) Frederick in Baldwin. He attended school in Roberts, and graduated in 1954, one of the last few classes before it was combined with Hammond High School to form St. Croix Central in 1960. Wes grew up on his family farm and was young when he was instilled with his work ethic and his passion for dairy farming. He enjoyed playing all types of sports when he could. 

