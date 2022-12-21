Wesley M. Frederick, age 86, of Roberts, WI, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, at Regions Hospital.
Wes was born on August 16, 1936, to George and Josephine (Wynveen) Frederick in Baldwin. He attended school in Roberts, and graduated in 1954, one of the last few classes before it was combined with Hammond High School to form St. Croix Central in 1960. Wes grew up on his family farm and was young when he was instilled with his work ethic and his passion for dairy farming. He enjoyed playing all types of sports when he could.
Following his high school graduation, he continued to farm with his family and eventually took over when his parents couldn’t keep up anymore. On February 14, 1957, he would be united in marriage to Mary Bishop at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. Their marriage would be blessed with four children: Kriese, Mike, Tom, and Jerry. Wes would continue to run the farm until the early 1990’s. He then worked for Hudson Machine and Tool for several years.
Wes was passionate and proud to be a dairy farmer. He was selfless, and he was involved in 4H with the Roberts Ribbon Reapers for over 25 years. He did many things; the most significant was coaching softball. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and tending to his vegetable garden, which included strawberries and raspberries. Wes was entertained by his lawn and loved to mow, and it was hard to find a blade of grass that was out of order.
Wes was a traditional dairy farmer with a passion for helping people. He did whatever he had to do to provide for his family. He was a force to reckon with but had a gentle heart. Wes loved to take his family on Sunday drives to find ice cream at DQ or A&W. He will be remembered and deeply missed by all who knew him.
Wesley is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; son-in-law, Mike Shaver; children: Mike (Sherryl) Frederick, Tom (Misty) Frederick, Jerry (Arissa) Frederick; grandchildren: Scott (Abby) Shaver, Steve (Amy) Shaver, Mark (Tzu-han) Shaver, John (Tayanna) Frederick, Jason Fredrick, Robert (Heather) Hensen, Jordan Frederick, Cody Frederick; great-grandchildren: Shawn, Owen, Logan, Landen, Ann, Teddy, Dylan, Drew, Drake, Benny, Lilly; Sisters-in-law; Virginia Frederick, Roene Frederick, Laura Bishop; and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kriese Shaver; parents, George and Josphine; brothers, Kenneth and Dale; brother-in-law, Glen Bishop.
A visitation for Wes will be held from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, with a memorial service starting at 1 p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Ave., Baldwin, 715-684-3434,
