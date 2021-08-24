Wesley M. Bol, age 90, of Baldwin, Wisconsin died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his home in Baldwin.
Wes was born Nov. 12, 1930 in Baldwin Township, St Croix County, Wisconsin the son of Joseph and Mary (Romanski) Bol.
He grew up near Baldwin and attended Cloverleaf Country School. Wes did farm work for a few years before entering the U.S. Army. After his three years of service, Wes returned to the Baldwin area and for 23 years, owned and operated a milk hauling business. In 1978, Wes and Mary built Bol’s Lanes in Baldwin and owned and operated the bowling alley for 36 years. Wes was a Volunteer Fire Fighter for 40 years with the Baldwin Fire Department and after that he spent 10 years as a Fire Inspector.
On Aug. 14, 1954, Wes married Mary Ann Lansing at the Rock Elm Methodist Church. They lived in Baldwin their entire married life.
Wes enjoyed family and when the grandchildren and great grandchildren came along, they were the extra special loves of his life. Wes also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with the guys, watching all Pro and Collegiate Wisconsin sports, as well as PGA golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Terry “Watson” Myron Bol; infant sister Margaret; grandson Shawn; and brother Laurence Bol.
Survivors include his wife Mary; children: Linda (Randy) Paul of Baldwin, WI; Kay Briles (Joe Zappa) of Baldwin, WI; Tim (Terri) Bol of Baldwin, WI; Karen (Jim) Gunderson of Woodville, WI; his 11 grandchildren; Stacy (Rick Vorwald) Hill, River Falls, WI; Erica (Ed Simonson) Werner, Eau Claire, WI; Andrea (Craig) Brightbill, Baldwin, WI; Michael (Jenifer) Briles, Minnetonka, MN; Melissa Briles, New Richmond, WI; Joshua (Ashley) Briles, Hudson, WI; Kelsey Bol, Baldwin, WI; Colin Bol, Baldwin, WI; Heather (Ron) Stave, Roberts, WI; Nathan (Ashlynn) Gunderson, U.S. Navy stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Jacob Gunderson, Woodville, WI; his 11 great grandchildren: Camryn Hill, Carson Hill, Guthrie Hill, Tyler Werner, Cody Brightbill, Alayna Brightbill, Oliver Briles, Jayden Stave, Cole Stave, Sydney Stave, Sophie Gunderson; sisters: Betty Knipfel, Jan Netzer, Judy Van Fossen; his in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Baldwin. A memorial service will be at noon at the church. Burial will be in the Baldwin Cemetery.
Military Honors performed by Cave-Dahl American Legion Post 240 of Baldwin.
Being Wes was an avid sports fan of all Wisconsin sports, please feel free to wear your favorite Packers, Brewers or Badgers attire.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
