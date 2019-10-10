Wayne Kenneth Supri, age 84, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County, in Menomonie.
Wayne was born August 17, 1935 to Lawrence Supri and Violet Webb Supri Johnson in El Paso Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin. He grew up in rural Spring Valley. His freshman year he moved from Spring Valley to River Falls, graduating with the Class of 1953. His yearbook states, after class he could be seen cruising in his blue Chevy.
On July 16, 1955, Wayne married Marilyn Peterson at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Beldenville. In 1959, they moved to Vermillion, South Dakota where they lived for two years before they moved back to Spring Valley where they raised their family. Wayne was a trucker his entire working career. He worked for Shawano Livestock traveling from coast to coast, and later was owner/operator of his own semi. Wayne kept on driving until his health forced him to retire at age 75. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was also a sports fan, and especially enjoyed following the Minnesota Twins.
Preceding him in death were his parents, infant brother Leon; his wife Marilyn, son Scott, grandson Chas Jund; and brother-in-law James Peterson.
Survivors include one son: Larry (Connie) Supri of Menomonie; daughter-in-law Barbara Supri of Spring Valley; 3 daughters: Brenda (Joel) Stark of Spring Valley, Sue (John) Waggoner of Menomonie, and Mitzi Peterson of Chippewa Falls; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law: Wanda Mathison of St. Paul, MN., and Sharon (Joe) VandenBerge of Spring Valley, many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Menomonie. Burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Spring Lake Twp.
Pallbearers are grandchildren: Bryce Supri, Jacob ‘Jake’ Supri, Jared Supri, Joseph Waggoner, Ryan Waggoner, Kayla Weihing, and April Jund.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley handled arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.