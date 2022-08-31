Wayne Julius Loock

Wayne Julius Loock, age 85, of Hammond, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center. Wayne was born on July 15, 1937 to William and Esther Loock in Stanton Township, Wisconsin. In 1956, Wayne graduated from Baldwin High School. Shortly after high school, Wayne served in the Amy National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1962.

On January 8, 1966, Wayne married the love of his life, Delores Jean Anderson, in Grove City, Minnesota. Wayne and Delores farmed together for 32 years until Delores’ passing in 1998. 

