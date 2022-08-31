Wayne Julius Loock, age 85, of Hammond, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center. Wayne was born on July 15, 1937 to William and Esther Loock in Stanton Township, Wisconsin. In 1956, Wayne graduated from Baldwin High School. Shortly after high school, Wayne served in the Amy National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1962.
On January 8, 1966, Wayne married the love of his life, Delores Jean Anderson, in Grove City, Minnesota. Wayne and Delores farmed together for 32 years until Delores’ passing in 1998.
Wayne was born to be a dairy farmer. He spent his entire farming career working with cows. He was very active in the Brown Swiss Breeders’ Association, working with UW Rivers Falls Agriculture Program and 4-H dairy teams judging the cows and he had several cows featured at the State Dairy Expo. He even had a cow that was featured in The Brown Swiss Bulletin magazine. One of Wayne’s favorite sayings was “The family that works together, stays together”. That is exactly how the family farm was run. The entire family pitched in with all farming activities. Wayne was very proud of the work everyone did to make Waydeloo Farm a success.
It wasn’t all work and no play. Wayne’s family enjoyed Sunday picnics and occasional camping trips (but not too far away so Wayne could run home and do chores). Wayne also loved to be on his motorcycle. He and Delores took several trips on their Gold Wing in-cluding Yellowstone and the Black Hills. Wayne also belonged to the Minnesota Wings Motorcycle Club. Wayne loved to polka dance and even turned work into fun by teaching his kids how to polka while milking the cows. Wayne enjoyed going to Arizona in the winter but was always eager to return home to get back on the tractor for spring planting. Farming was truly his favorite “hobby”. Wayne was also Chairman of Rush River Township for several years, took on leadership roles at the Woodville American Legion and was active on the church council of St. Matthews in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
Wayne will forever remain in the hearts of his children: Paula (Jon) Jensen, Deborah (Wade) Wohlwend, Richard (Natalie) Loock and Gregory Loock; grandchildren: Rebekah (Logan) Shenk with Layla, Rachel (Jeremy) Innes, Zachary Jensen, Grant (Brianna) Wohlwend, Claira Wohlwend, Alison Wohlwend, Carlie Loock, Morgan Loock, Derrick Loock, Devon Loock; siblings: George (Joanne) Loock, Ethelyn (Max) Ihrke, Marvin Loock, Mary (Richard) Durban; sister-in laws: Lois Keske and Alice Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Wayne is preceded in death by his beloved wife Delores, his parents William and Esther Loock and several in-laws.
A funeral service to honor Wayne’s life was held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Matthews Church in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. Interment was held at Hammond Cemetery with full honor guard by Woodville American Legion.
Wayne’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Baldwin Care Center and the Western Wisconsin Health Clinic and Hospital of Baldwin for the excellent care they provided to Wayne.
