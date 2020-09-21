Warren Stone, age 87 of Hammond died September 14th at the Hammond Health Services. Memorial gathering of family and friends will be Friday, from 5pm to 7pm at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin. Interment with full military honors will be in the Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
Warren was born on December 12, 1932 in Baldwin, Wi; the son of Walter and Lois (Peterson) Stone. He attended East Baldwin Grade School prior to graduating from Baldwin High School. During his years at high school, he thoroughly enjoyed putting on the gloves and boxing. He was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He would be married to the former Helen Dellorfano to which children Steve and Karen were born. Later, Warren would be married to Janet Lokker, and though this marriage would dissolve, they had two sons, Terry and Tom. He learned the skill of farming from his father and he continued farming for many more years. Warren worked as a bus driver for the Baldwin-Woodville school district for 20 years. Later, he found tranquility in driving semi. He worked many productive years for Wally Shefland in Baldwin. He enjoyed football, whether playing high school ball or cheering his beloved Green Bay packers on to victory. He was very proud of his patriotism and was a longtime member of the Baldwin American Legion Cave Dahl Post.
Warren leaves to commemorate his life, children, Steve (Jan) Stone of Aitken, MN, Karen (Scott) Olson of Stillwater, MN, Terry (Judy) Stone of Baldwin, WI, and Tom (Patti) Stone of Baldwin, WI; grandchildren, Courtney Church, Michelle Olson, Nathan Stone, Chelsea Stone, Kayla Stone, and Ryan (Sarah) Stone; siblings, Ron (Shirley) Stone of Baldwin, DeRoy (Della) Stone of Baldwin, and Rosemae VandeBerg of Oakdale, MN; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Katherine; stillborn sisters; brother, John (Joyce) Stone; brother-in-law, Dale VandeBerg; and sister-in-law, Joyce Stone.
A Gathering of Friends and Family for Warren will took place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin WI.
