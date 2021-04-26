Wanda Jane Holle, age 83 of Baldwin, passed away November 14, 2020, at Amery Memory Care Center. Wanda was born February 8, 1937, in Spring Valley to Elmer and Bertha (Anderson) Lynum. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Spring Valley High School. Wanda was united in marriage to Frederick “Bud” Holle on November 22, 1958, in Hudson and the couple was blessed with three children, Lynn, Brian, and Brett.
In her younger days, Wanda loved to dance; the polka, two-step, and waltz were her favorites. She enjoyed singing and taught herself to read music and play the piano. Wanda worked for McMillan Electric in Woodville as a machine operator. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Wanda loved her family and her shelter dogs.
Wanda will remain in the hearts of Bud, her husband of almost 62 years; children Lynn (Ray) Moore and Brett; brothers Gail, Larry, and Steven; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Brian, parents, and siblings Bernice, Delores, John, Palmer, Loretta, Robert, and twin brother Wayne.
A Memorial Service is being held Thursday, May 6th visitation is from 10:00-11:00, service will be held at 11:00. Interment will be at the Baldwin Cemetery.
Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.