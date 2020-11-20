Wanda J Holle, wife of Fred ‘Bud’ Holle, died November 14th at the Amery Memory Care Center. A memorial service is being planned when Covid subsides in the spring. Funeral and Cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory of Baldwin.
