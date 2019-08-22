Walter “Butch, Wally” Warwick, age 68, of Roberts, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, WI surrounded by his loving family. Walter was born on July 27, 1951 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the son of Adam and Alice (Cummings) Warwick. Walter was raised in the Lake Holcombe area, and graduated from Holcombe High School. He moved to River Falls to start his career in manufacturing; he also had a passion for cooking and worked at several restaurants in the area. On May 19, 1973, he was united in marriage to Diane Langer at Saint Bridget’s Church in River Falls, WI.
Walter loved to spend his days outdoors whenever he could; he fished many lakes in the area for anything that would bite on his line. He also took pleasure in cultivating vegetable gardens as well as maintaining flowers and plants. Walter enjoyed his time deer hunting most of all; from sun-up to sun-down, he never considered a day in the woods as a day wasted.
Walter will always be remembered by his wife of 46 years, Diane; children, Brian Warwick, Eric (Heather) Warwick, Sarah Warwick, Katie Warwick, Melissa (James) Ralph, Jeremy (Crystal) Warwick; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Lillian Rouleau, Robert (Lynn) Warwick, Larry Warwick, Sharon Bartlett; as well as many other extended family and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Alice; brother John “Jack” Warwick; siblings-in-law, Eugene Rouleau and Floyd “Bud” Bartlett.
Mass of Christian Burial for Walter will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond, WI. A visitation will be held from 3-7PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI, as well as one hour prior to the Mass at church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.