Virginia (Ginnie/Virgy) Miller

Virginia (Ginnie/Virgy) Miller of White Bear Lake, MN gracefully passed away on Wednesday, October 26.

Virginia Kay Miller (Ross) was born on May 27, 1945, the daughter of Jesse and Sylvia (Coponen) Ross in Goodrich, Michigan. She is survived by one son, Ken (Linda) of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, three daughters Tammy (Kirk) of Debary, Florida, Angie (Rick) of Hugo, Minnesota, Michelle (Tony) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, her sister Ann of Detroit, Michigan, her niece Char (Ted) of Appleton, Wisconsin, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several extended family members, and their children, and bonus grandchildren.

