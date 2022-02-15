Virginia G. Malvey died peacefully at home at 9:35 PM on February 6, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents Vernon and Bessie Carlson.
Ginny was born in Minneapolis on December 9, 1944. She was raised in Hopkins MN and graduated from Hopkins High School in 1962.
She leaves behind and was the loving wife to Peter Malvey, mother to Tom Montgomery (Sara), stepmother to Ken Malvey (Deanna), sister to Dale Carlson (Sue), and aunt to Robert and Daniel Carlson and Amy Varga. She was the loving grandmother to Hannah Malvey, and Elsie and Fiona Montgomery. She will be missed by her loving companion Cooper, who was a great comfort to her.
Ginny loved being a grandma and spending time with family. She had many cherished, life-long friends. She was a loving and caring person. She gave generously of her time through the Big Sisters program, profoundly impacting the life of the young woman she mentored, who became a close friend and loyal supporter during the course of Ginny’s illness.
She loved quilting and would manage to join a club everywhere she went. She loved tennis, both as a participator and a spectator. She never missed a televised national tournament. She loved being outdoors and gardening. She learned trap shooting and shot in a local league as well as registered shoots (ATA). She was a member of the first ‘all female’ team in club history. They won their division.
Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725.
