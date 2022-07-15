Virgil Gene Rhone, age 87 of Baldwin, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Baldwin Care Center. Virgil was born on December 8, 1934, in Waterville, Minnesota to Virgil and Alice (Prehn) Rhone. He attended school and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Virgil served in the Marines past the end of the Korean War and spent some time stationed in Beirut. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Trnka on July 18, 1959, in Lonsdale, Minnesota, and the couple was blessed with five children, Patrick, Rene, Jeff, Kevin, and Michelle. As the small family grew, they moved from Lonsdale to White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and later to a hobby farm along HWY 12 in Baldwin in 1966. Virgil kept dairy cattle and eventually relocated to another hobby farm north of Baldwin. He was a dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with his wife and children and was fond of fishing. Virgil worked as a Heat and Frost Insulator during the time when asbestos was used in the insulating materials applied to pipes and ductwork and as a result was diagnosed with Mesothelioma later in life. He never complained about his health issues or blamed anyone for them. Virgil was a friendly and happy man and is described by others as a genuinely “nice guy” that was a pleasure to be around. He will be missed by many.
Virgil will remain in the hearts of his children, Pat (Chin) Rhone, Rene (Dan) Bowler, Jeff (Hilda) Rhone, Kevin (Diane) Rhone, and Michelle (Rob) Durham; grandchildren, Jason Rhone, Megan Rhone; Courtney Edmister, Kenny Edmister, and Roxi (Isaac) Hodel; great-grandchildren, Ryan Hiller, Kylie and Christopher McOmber; Brayden, Kadence, and Serena Edmister; and Finn Hodel; siblings, June Rhone, Carla (Del) Larson, Maudene VanBuren, Jay (Germaine), and Patricia (Glen) Hoff; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; his parents, Virgil and Alice Rhone; and siblings, James, Glenn, Neil, Gary and Caroline Burger.
A gathering to celebrate Virgil’s life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., followed by a 3:00 p.m. prayer service, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.