Viola “Vi” Mae Harer, July 17, 1933-June 10, 2020, passed away in Woodville, WI at home with her children Mike, Greg & Val with her & caring for her. Vi was born in Farmington, WI & graduated from Baldwin, WI. She grew up farming & worked at Honeywell in MN. In 1957, Vi married Fred Harer & farmed for 20 years in Erin Prairie, WI & had three children: Mike, Greg & Valerie. In her later years, Vi had a hog farm & worked various jobs, including at Donaldson’s, St. Croix Industrial & bartending. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing softball & dancing to old-time music.
Vi is survived by her three children, Mike Harer of Woodville, WI, Greg Harer of Clear Lake, WI, & Val (Tim) Larson of Spirit Lake, ID; two grandchildren, Tarra (Austin) Reed & Derek Tymesen; two great-grandchildren, Avery Reed & Hadley Reed; sisters, Gladys Rud & Rosie Rud; brother, Merlin “Bud” Rud; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members & friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Alvin & Eva Rud; sisters, Betty Sahnow & Marlene Wahl; & brother, Edward Rud.
A Memorial Service for Vi will take place at 3:00 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Historic Woodside Church, 2053 Cty. Rd. N Baldwin, WI. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at the church preceding the service. Interment will occur at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com
