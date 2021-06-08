Viola Marie Miller, age 97, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Roberts, WI, and Afton, MN, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 at Christian Community Home in Hudson. Viola was born on August 10, 1923 to Herman and Luella (Pechuman) Heuer in St. Paul, MN. She was raised in Afton and was a life long member of St. Peter Lutheran church, where she was confirmed in the class of 1937. She was united in marriage to Stanley Miller on May 19, 1945.
In 1960 Viola and her family moved from the family farm in Afton to Roberts, WI, but her heart was always in Afton, so she regularly returned for church and to work for the Stoltz family. Viola was a strong woman with a strong faith, she spent much of her time volunteering at the church and in her younger years she would play the organ and for a time worked as the custodian. In more recent years she was a member of the Ladies Aid and helped put on Ham dinners at the church. She was an active member in the Double TT and Crossroads Homemakers Club and was a greeter for many years at the American Red Cross Blood Mobile in Roberts. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends and also tending to her garden. She was also a very proud grandma and great grandma and loved spending time with them.
Viola is survived by her son Wayne (Kathy) Miller; grandson Brian (Quintina) Miller; great-grandchildren Brianna, Brandon, and Colin; brother Walton Heuer; and god daughter Barb Fritsche who was a daughter at heart to Viola, as well as many other nieces, nephews and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Stanley; grandson Richard Miller; and sister Leona Volkert.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at CCH and Pine Ridge, as well as Lakeview Hospice for the excellent care given to Viola.
A Funeral Service for Viola will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 880 Neal Ave South, Afton, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Her service will also be livestreamed on the church’s website, stpeterafton.org.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
