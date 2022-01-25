Viola Louise Dull, age 93, of Roberts passed away Saturday, January 15, at the Christian Community Home in Osceola. Vi was born August 7, 1928, in Milltown to Andrew and Louise (Bender) Jensen. She grew up in Milltown and attended school through the 8th grade before her family moved to Roberts in 1943. She then attended Roberts High School, graduating in 1946. Following graduation, Vi went to work at the Telephone Co. in Hudson. Vi married Vernon Dull on December 27, 1946, in Baldwin, WI. The couple was blessed with 4 children, Leslie, Terry, Patti and Connie. After the kids were all in school, Vi worked at Marshall Wells Store and later, Gambles Store both in New Richmond. She also worked three years at the Grocery Store in Roberts before becoming a teacher’s aide at St. Croix Elementary for 21 years, retiring in 1995. Vi enjoyed singing, going to the American Heritage, reading, crossword puzzles, and watching game shows on t.v. She also enjoyed attending Bible Study at church. One highlight she always remembered was singing with a group from Roberts at the Billy Graham Crusade in the Twin Cities. Viola is survived by her children, Terry (Carol) Dull, Connie (Rusty) Cox; daughter-in-law, Shelley Dull; son-in-law, Michael Kamm; special nephew, David (Dyan) Montbriand; sister, Shirley Nilssen; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild and 1 great great-grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Louise Jensen; husband, Vernon Dull; son, Leslie Dull; daughter, Patti Kamm; sister, Harriet (Don) McCann; brothers, Lowell “Bud” Jensen, Virgil (Bonnie) Jensen, Wilbur (Lorrianne) Jensen; 1 great granddaughter; and 1 great great-granddaughter. A funeral service was held on Thursday, January 20, at 2:00 pm at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ (1001 Birch Dr.) in Roberts. Visitation will also be Thursday from 1-2 pm at church. Due to COVID concerns there will not be a luncheon following the funeral. A private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
