Vernon Dale Vasfaret, 85, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022.
On March 1, 1937, Vernon was born to Bernice & Martin Vasfaret in Cooperstown, ND. After growing up in Cooperstown, he served in the Army until 1963. He then entered into the construction business and later owned and operated V & V Construction, where he did residential houses and roofing until his retirement in 1999.
Vernon met Leona Finn, and they wed in 1962; they were blessed to have four children, Jerome, Brenda, Christine, and Jason. He was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. Vernon’s family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He loved to work and was a hard worker, constantly working to provide for his family from dawn to dusk.
When he was younger, he liked to go bowling and fishing. However, his passion was watching western films and shows, such as Rifleman, Rawhide, Bonanza, Lonesome Dove, and Gunsmoke. He loved playing card games. His favorites were euchre, cribbage, and playing garbage with his great grandson. He also enjoyed children and often gave away free hugs.
Anyone who knew Vernon knew that he was the most loving, hardworking father, husband, and grandfather a family could ask for. Vernon was predeceased in death by his parents, Martin and Bernice; his wife, Leona; daughter, Christine; Siblings, Ione (Ernest) Mauch, Mavis (Royce) Nelson, Harold Vasfaret, Milo Vasfaret, Brother-in-law, Bob Moore; and one Grandchild. He is survived by his children, Jerome Vasfaret, Brenda Vasfaret, Jason (Holly) Vasfaret; Granddaughter, Brianna (Matt) Leirmo; Great Grandchildren, Noah, Kaylee, Ava, and Zach; Sister Blanche Moore; Sister-in-law Shirley Vasfaret; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
There was a celebration of life held on Saturday, May 14, at the Hammond Town Hall, and a private interment at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home & Countryside Crematory, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin, WI 54002, (715) 684-3434 www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
