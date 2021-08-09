Verna Marie Nauer (nee Ott), 91, formerly of North Saint Paul, passed away July 30, 2021, at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, WI with her family at her side.
Preceded in death by husband, Ronald R. Nauer in 1992; parents, William and Mamie Ott; brothers, Melvin Ott, Willard (Marie) Ott, and Donald Ott.
Survived by daughters, Susan Nauer and Karen (Leon) Jahn; grandchildren, William (Katie) Jahn and Heather (Corey) Wilhelm; great grandchildren, Hailey Wilhelm and Madeline Jahn with two more expected in November; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 10:30 AM Monday, August 9th at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 – 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements provided by Sandberg Funeral Home - North Saint Paul, Minnesota, 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.