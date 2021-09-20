It is with deep sadness that we announce that Trudy Ann Rosand, age 78, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Hammond, WI, surrounded by her husband and family.
Trudy was born in Vancouver, BC and came to Duluth, MN when she was 8. She married Bruce in 1964 and they moved to the Twin Cities in 1980 and then moved to Wisconsin in 2013.
Trudy was known for her hard-work, enthusiasm, and fun spirit. Early in her career she worked in the schools as a teachers aid for special needs children. Later, she ran a full-time daycare in her home, then started working in sales at Dayton’s. She was then promoted into Human Resources where she did hiring and training. Everyone at Dayton’s knew “Trudy”. She was a go-to person that people often went to for both professional and personal support. She made people feel special and was known as someone who got things done. She later worked for a manufacturing firm where she retired as the executive assistant to the owner.
From large parties for her children growing up or events at work to small book clubs or dinner parties, hospitality was something people felt from Trudy. Trudy enjoyed gardening, bird watching and traveling to Mexico and Florida. She will be missed by many.
Trudy is now united with her parents, and brother and two sisters. After a life where she persevered through illnesses, she is pain free in heaven. She is survived by her loving and caring husband of 57 years, Bruce, son Lorne (Kathy), daughters Sheri (Kevin), Tracey (Greg) and Jamie (Jeff), 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, we are remembering Trudy with a contribution to Second Harvest Heartland, PO Box 64051, St Paul, MN 55164-0051.
Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 28th at Maple Grove Lutheran Church, located at 9251 Elm Creek Blvd. N, Maple Grove, MN. Visitation will be at 10:00, service at 11:00 and lunch at noon.
