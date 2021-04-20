Tina Marie Hakala, age 50, of Hammond, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota, died in an automobile accident on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Minneapolis. Tina was born on November 14, 1970 in River Falls, Wisconsin, and was raised in Hammond where she graduated from St. Croix Central High School in 1989. She took several classes at technical college and held various jobs, including an in-home care provider, but never found anything that stuck before suffering a traumatic brain injury that had a major impact on the rest of her life. Tina loved her family and friends, and was known to be extremely kind and generous. She enjoyed fishing, reading a good book, and spending time experiencing nature.
Tina will remain in the hearts of her parents, June and Larry Ness; brother, Timothy Hakala; sister, Tracy Hakala; step-brothers, Randy (Phyllis) Ness, Lonnie (Jackie) Ness, and Tracy (Julie Predni) Ness; nieces and nephews, Dawson Williams, Tristan Leiran; Emily, Amanda, Hannah and Charlie Ness; Eli, Adeline, and Ellie Ness; Eliot, Shawn, Christina, Stacey, and Casey Ness; and Cassandra Pierce; many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard and Gertrude Kersten; step-siblings, Terry Ness and Penny Pierce; and cousins, Craig Waller and Todd Kersten.
A gathering of family and friends took place from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, with a time of prayer and sharing memories at 3:45 p.m., at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, Wisconsin. Masks and social distancing required. Interment followed at the Marsh Lake Cemetery in Clayton, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials were preferred
