Timothy Gerald Snyder, a man of honesty, integrity, straightforwardness, and a wicked tease, passed away in his home during the early morning hours of December 5, of a massive heart attack at the age of 54.
Tim was born into the world in Baldwin joining his older sister Julie, and seven years later, his younger sister Jennifer, along with his parents Gerald and Marlys (Johnson) Snyder. He was raised four miles north of Woodville on the family’s farm and graduated from BW High School in 1986. He then attended two years of college at UWRF for Ag Business.
Young Tim (and old) was a farmer at heart, which gave him a work ethic to excel in his jobs later in life. He loved working the earth - be it feed for cattle or gardens tended with family later. Farming, racing 3-wheelers and hunting were his passions. During this time, he married his high school girlfriend Dawn (Gillis) DeSmith and together they brought his first son into the world, Logan Timothy. Fatherhood was a good look for Tim. A few years later he met up with the love of his life Nichole Belisle and after months of being persistent, convinced her to go on a date and they were married a year later. Shortly after, they brought Lance Aaron, followed by twins Jordyn Nichole and Cole Matthew into the mix and raised their family into adulthood in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
For work, Tim took a new role after the twins were born, although still related to the earth. He started and gave 15 years to SM&P Utility Resources (now USIC) with an almost perfect zero-damage record. He took on a supervisory role at Excel Energy in St. Paul as a Damage Prevention Supervisor and finished now at Flint Hills Resources/Koch Pipeline. Utility locating, damage prevention, customer relations, safety…he excelled at it all. At work and in his home life as well, he always held himself to the highest of standards.
After buying the homeplace seven years ago, you’d always know where to find Tim on the weekends. Mowing lawn for five hours, gardening, taking care of the food plot and animals (wild and domestic) was what he loved. He showed his love by being a caretaker – of the earth, of his things and his people. The Sunday get togethers every week were special to him because his family was together. The great-nieces held a special piece of his heart, and he loved taking them for rides on the 6-wheeler and snowmobiles. Every single niece and nephew had their own bond. He was everyone’s “rock”. All knew that Tim would be there.
He will be missed by everyone fortunate enough to have loved him, been teased by him, worked with him, but most deeply by his loving wife Nichole, daughter Jordyn Snyder, sons Logan Snyder (girlfriend Christine Burkhardt), Lance (Brooke) Snyder, Cole Snyder (girlfriend Theresa Starks), granddaughter Reese Snyder, mother Marlys Snyder, sisters Julie Rose (boyfriend Brad Burton), Jennifer (Jeff) Anderson, in-laws Arlen and Mary Belisle, brother-in-law Arlen (Kalene) Belisle, all the nieces/nephews (and the greats), along with his many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Snyder.
Visitation was at Keehr Funeral Home in Spring Valley on Friday, December 9. Funeral service was at the Baldwin Legion on Saturday, December 10 (Tim and Nickie’s 28th wedding anniversary).
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
