Timothy Gerald Snyder

Timothy Gerald Snyder, a man of honesty, integrity, straightforwardness, and a wicked tease, passed away in his home during the early morning hours of December 5, of a massive heart attack at the age of 54.

Tim was born into the world in Baldwin joining his older sister Julie, and seven years later, his younger sister Jennifer, along with his parents Gerald and Marlys (Johnson) Snyder.  He was raised four miles north of Woodville on the family’s farm and graduated from BW High School in 1986.  He then attended two years of college at UWRF for Ag Business.

