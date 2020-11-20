Timothy C. Reynolds, age 73, of Hudson, WI, passed away on November 16, 2020 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI.
Tim was born on August 5th, 1947 in St. Paul, MN to Charles and LaVerne (Edstrom) Reynolds. He attended grade school at Presentation of Mary Catholic School in Maplewood, MN and graduated from North High School in the Class of 1965. After high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. On November 24, 1972, he was united in marriage to Janice M. Becker at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in St. Paul. After being deployed to active duty, he and Jan moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where they lived for a year before he was honorably discharged.
Upon return from Alaska, Tim enrolled in the Austin Area Vocational Technical Institute, where he received a certificate in Tractor Mechanics. He and Jan then moved to Hammond, WI where they began a family and Tim worked for International Harvester in Baldwin for 13 years. After, he began working for the Ramsey County Parks and Recreation Department in Maplewood, MN as a Purchasing Director, a position he retired from in 2009.
Tim grew up Catholic and joined the Knights of Columbus through the Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond. He thoroughly enjoyed attending the Demontreville Jesuit Retreat House, finding peace and meditation in the silent weekends.
Tim and his family enjoyed going on road trips to the North Shore and state parks throughout the Midwest. They spent many weekends at his parents' lake home in Cumberland, WI where they enjoyed boating, fishing, swimming, and Sammy's Pizza.
Tim's favorite hobby was woodworking, having completed many projects in his home and garage.
Tim was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and brother. Though he was a man of few words with a quiet and reflective nature, he also had a goofy side and made others laugh. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jan, of Hudson, of 48 years; children, Sean (Jenny) Reynolds of White Bear Lake, MN, and Katie (Chris) Reese of Woodbury, MN; grandchildren: Liam Reynolds, and Jack and Mackenzie Reese; sister, Terrie Reynolds of Shoreview; along with many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th Street, Hudson, WI, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The funeral was live streamed via Zoom for those unable to attend (Meeting ID: 810 8492 4324). Memorials are preferred to Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
