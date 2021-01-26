Tim Scott, age 62, of Hammond, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 20, 2021.
Tim was born on July 28th, 1958 in Marshfield WI to Raymond and Ruth Mary (Kelly) Scott. Tim grew up in Medford, WI and attended high school at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary, WI. After high school, Tim attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN earning his B.A. degree in 1980. Tim then taught German at St. Lawrence Seminary before attending the University of Minnesota where he received his Juris Doctor degree in 1988. Tim also received a LL.M. degree in German and European Community Law from the Eberhard Karls University in Tubingen, Germany in 1990.
Tim practiced law in Northwest Wisconsin, first with the Bakke Norman law firm in New Richmond WI and then later as a solo practitioner specializing in municipal law. Tim loved practicing law and teaching and excelled at both.
Tim’s true passion was public service work, particularly with youth, whether it was leading Confirmation classes locally, leading his International Scouting organization (Scouting the World) on trips to Germany or various National Parks in the Western United States. He also loved giving his speeches on the Holocaust and it’s relevance today to middle and high schools throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. Tim touched and influenced many lives through these groups and loved the time he spent doing this. His wit, sarcasm, story-telling and ability to make others laugh will be forever missed.
Tim has struggled for several years with his physical health which affected his mind and clear thinking. He loved his family, friends and the causes he believed in passionately. Tim would want us all to live life to the fullest with compassion and understanding for others.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Tim Scott Scholarship Fund that has been setup at Royal Credit Union in New Richmond WI.
Tim is survived by his brothers, James, Michael, Patrick (Lydia), Terry, Dennis (Amy), Kevin (Mary) and his sister Maureen and many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a celebration of life at the O’Connell Funeral Home in Baldwin WI on Saturday, January 30th from 1pm to 4pm. A memorial mass will be held for Tim on Sunday, January 31st at 2pm at St Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond WI. A funeral mass and burial will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Medford WI at a later date. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.