Thomas “Tom” Ross passed away on Friday, September 30, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hammond, on January 20, 1955, and graduated from St. Croix Central High School in 1973. Tom spent 42 loving years married to his wife Linda Ross (Gregorius) and had two sons, Jon and Trevor Ross. They raised their family and resided in River Falls. He worked a long career in Baldwin, as a Shipping Supervisor for Donaldson Corporation. Tom enjoyed playing golf, cards, and board games with his friends and family. As a big Wisconsin sports fan, you could always find him cheering on the Brewers, Packers, or Badgers! Tom is remembered as a kind-hearted, thoughtful, and funny husband, father, brother, and friend. He touched the lives of many in the River Falls, Hammond and Baldwin communities and will be missed dearly.
Tom is survived by his wife Linda Ross, his sons Jon (Ashley) and Trevor (Charlotte), brothers Dennis (Barb) and Norm (Beth), many nieces and nephews, and two future grandchildren on the way. He will be greeted in heaven by his parents Toni and Jack, and his sister, Jonna.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you plant a tree in Tom’s honor either at your home, favorite location, or via the Arbor Day Foundation.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 pm at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Thursday from 1:00-2:30 pm at the church. Private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
