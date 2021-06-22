Thomas Joseph Engler, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Sunday, June 6th 2021, in Woodville, WI, surrounded by family.
On the crisp day of March 16 in 1946, he was welcomed by Sylvester “Les” & Helen (Ernzen) Engler as their firstborn son, in Dubuque, Iowa. Full of mischief and energy, he grew up happily on their farm with his four siblings. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1964. While at Wahlert, Tom was part of the choir selected to perform at the World’s Fair in New York.
Always full of wanderlust, Tom joined the United States Air Force in June 1966 at the age of 20, and served for four years, including a tour in Pakistan, achieving the rank of Sergeant. After honorably completing his duty to his country, Tom attended and then graduated from Loras College, 1973. While attending Loras, Tom met Nancy D. (Winders) Engler. Tom and Nancy wed on December 30th, 1972 in Dubuque, Iowa. He worked in banking his whole life, starting at the Bank of Hanover, IL, and working at several other banks throughout the country. Most recently, he retired from Community Resource Bank in Roseville, MN.
Tom was most known for his sense of humor, compassion and his knowledge of trivia. His many hobbies included: golfing, reading, watching sports, playing cards (especially Euchre), crossword puzzles, and being “punny”.
Tom valued family above all else. He coached many of his children’s sports teams. He always supported and cheered on their many endeavors. Tom viewed his children and grandchildren as his greatest accomplishments.
After retiring, Tom and Nancy fulfilled their dream of traveling the country and spending time with their grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy D. Engler of Woodville, WI, their children, Brian (Tammy) Engler of Higganum, CT, Russell (Jodi) Engler of Woodville, WI, Traci Engler of Winona, MN, Jasmine Engler of Saint Paul, MN, & Joe (Tracy) Engler of Brook Park, MN, as well as their grandchildren, Alexander & Chloe Engler; Benjamin, Elsie, & Franki Engler; Jonathan Engler; Henry, Easton, and Letti Tudahl; Gwendolynn Engler. As well as his siblings: Carol Schiller of Keomah Village, IA, Judy (Roger) Heiderscheit of Holy Cross, IA, Nancy Clark of Dubuque, IA and Kevin Engler of Dubuque, IA. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dolores Winders of Arizona, and in-laws Dennis (Cynthia) Winders of Arizona, Jean Winders of Dubuque, IA, Mike (Mary) Winders of Baxter, IA, & Karen Winders of Arizona, and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in passing by his father and mother, Sylvester & Helen Engler, of Rickardsville, IA, as well as his brother-in-law, Dan Schiller.
The family would like to thank Adoray Hospice, and Western Wisconsin Health, for their exceptional comfort and care. A Celebration of Life will be on July 7, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin with visitation at 1pm and service at 2pm.
