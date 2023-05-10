Thomas J. Solum, age 73, of Woodville, WI, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Tom was born to Jerome and Gloeann Solum on September 12, 1949, in River Falls. He later had seven siblings to compete with. Two sisters – Georgianne (Cleve Aldous), Sally (Kevin Thoen) and five brothers – Jerry (Jeanne), John/Red, Peter (Becky), David (Merida) and Phil (Cora).
Tom grew up in River Falls and graduated from high school in 1967.
On October 19, 1974, Tom married Linda Chisholm. They were blessed with their daughter, Dana Marie, and son Darren Thomas (wife Rena). Later, he became Bumpa, aka Grandfather, of Isabelle (Helgeson), Grace (Helgeson), and Waylon Solum.
Tom had a career at 3M for 24 years. He later managed the Hammond Golf Course and then worked for Olson’s Meats and A. Butchery. He was a man of many interests, but family was always first. His hunting stories really should have been published!
Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years Linda; daughter, Dana; son, Darren (wife Rena); grandchildren: Izzy, Grace, and Waylon; brothers: Jerry (Jeanne), John, Peter (Becky), David (Merida), Phil (Cora); sisters: Georgianne (Cleve) and Sally (Kevin); in-laws, Nancy (Larry Henck), Judy (LeRoy Meyer), Wendy (Cliff Olson), Floyd Chisholm (Kate); and so many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his dear parents, Jerome and Gloeann; Frank and Agnes Chisholm; and brother-in-law, Steve.
Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St., Woodville. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church.
