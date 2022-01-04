Thomas Harold Mosing

homas Harold Mosing, age 78 of Woodville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Park View Care Center in Woodville. Tom was born on December 26, 1942, in Stevens Point, WI to Harold and Lilah (Hill) Mosing. He attended P.J. Jacobs High School and served as a Seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the USCGC Sundew that was assigned to Charlevoix, MI. Tom was married, and though the marriage ended in divorce, the union was blessed with five children, Eric, Deborah, Daniel, Kristjan, and Kenny who passed away as an infant. On August 18, 1982, Tom was united in marriage to Beth Patzke, and the couple was blessed with a son, Nicolas. Tom loved his family and did his best to teach his children the value of hard work and the importance of the quality of their work. These lessons are not the easiest ones to teach, and Tom was a tough teacher. He was a jack-of-all-trades and worked throughout his life as a cook, carpenter, plumber, electrician, garbage man, deliveryman, maintenance worker, and in lawn care. He was always busy working with his hands and building things but would stop what he was doing to help anyone in need of assistance. Tom enjoyed revisiting the USCGC Sundew on trips to Duluth, MN where it has been docked for many years.
Tom is survived by his wife of 39 years, Beth Patzke; their son, Nicholas Mosing; his children, Eric Mosing, Deborah Mosing, Daniel Mosing, and Kristjan (Susan) Mosing; multiple grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Mosing; his parents; siblings, Patrick Mosing and Geraldine “Geri” Steckbauer.
A gathering of family and friends to remember Tom will be held from 3:00-6:30 p.m., with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Adoray Hospice, 990 Main St., Suite 1, Baldwin, WI 54002.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
