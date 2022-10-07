Thomas Glenn Roycraft, age 69, of Waseca, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home in Waseca.
Born on October 29, 1953, in Minneapolis to Glenn and Joyce (Engstrom) Roycraft. Tom attended Baldwin Woodville High School and graduated with the class of 1972. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin in Green Bay where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies in 1976. Following his education Tom worked as an apartment manager in Fort Wayne, Indiana before joining the Peace Corps where he was stationed in Guatemala and later worked as a recruiter. It was during his time in the Peace Corps where Tom met his future wife, Kathrine Schroeder. Tom and Kathy were united in marriage on October 26, 1985, in Worthington. Together they were house parents in Boy’s Town, Nebraska. In the early 1990’s, Tom decided to go back to school and received his teaching certificate from University of Wisconsin in River Falls which led him to teach briefly before working for Crown Cork & Seal in Owatonna. He later worked at Brown Printing/Quad Graphics before working a short time at Bosch. Tom was active with the Waseca Gun Club and was a firearm safety instructor for many years. He enjoyed target shooting, riding bicycles, and tinkering. Tom will be remembered for his witty sense of humor. He was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy; children: Emily (Grant Klacan) Roycraft of River Falls, WI, and Benjamin Roycraft (Satarupa Bhattacharjee) of State College, PA; mother, Joyce Knippenberg of Woodville, WI; siblings: Ann (Duane) Russett of Baldwin, WI, and Mark Roycraft of Menomonie, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his father.
Visitation was Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service.
Funeral Service was Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato with Pastor Michael Omtvedt officiating.
