Sylvia Joan Sandvig

I can’t remember a single day with my grandma Sylvia where we didn’t laugh together. I can’t remember her kitchen counter ever being without perfectly sliced mild Colby and crackers. I can’t remember her arms ever failing to wrap all the way around me when we hugged. I can’t remember ever leaving her house without feeling warmer than when I arrived. There’s so much I do remember, though. So much we all remember. So many conversations and bits of wisdom and perfectly wrapped Christmas gifts and warm apple pies and hands of cribbage and delicately embroidered cloths and guessing games on Easter and the way she said hello that just made everything feel magical for a moment. All of this she gave to us. We thank God that she did.

On July 13, 2022, Sylvia Joan Sandvig traded a blue and white patterned gown for pair of wings so white you’d think she washed them herself. She spent her final moments in the Park View Nursing Home room next to the one her husband Tim spent his in six months prior. On the windowsill beside her bed sat a small, framed photo of the two of them as 20-somethings, holding each other below the skyscrapers in the falling Saint Paul snow. The frame read, “Forever and always. That’s how long I’ll love you.” After 64 ears together and an eternity to go, she’s proving the frame right.

