Suzanne Marie Zimmer, age 69 of Woodville, passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Glenhaven Care Center in Glenwood City after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
A public gathering of family and friends for Suzanne will be Thursday, September 17th from 5pm to 7pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Memorials for Sue’s family may be mailed to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Suzanne Zimmer Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.