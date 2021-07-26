Susan Kaye “Helgeson” Steinke AKA “Cookie Grandma”, died in her home on July 11th, 2021. Susan was proceeded in death by mother Betty Mae Stefon and father Clifford Andrew Helgeson. Susan is survived by her husband Thomas Steinke, Son Tony (Carrie) Steinke, daughter Kari Steinke and 2 grandchildren Cayden and Lucy. Susan was raised in Woodville, Wisconsin on the Helgeson farm where Susan and her three sisters Jean, Janet and Mary grew up. Susan was a retired RN. Susan worked at TJ Max up until her death. Her love for her children and grandchildren was unconditional. Susan loved to catch the summer rays, relax at the cabin, enjoyed endless blooms in her garden, cuddling with her dogs, shopping with her daughter, Christmas and making cookies with her grandchildren. Susan had a witty sense of humor. She will be forever missed by her friends and family.
A Celebration of life will be held on August 29th 1pm at 162 240th Street, Osceola, WI 54020.
Thank you to the wonderful staff and care at Lakeview Hospital, Christian Community Homes in Hudson, and Moments Hospice.
