Susan K. “Sue” Oehlke

Sue Oehlke, 77, of Woodville, WI died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Park View Nursing Home. Sue was born August 28, 1944, in Lancaster Pennsylvania to Donald and Donna (Kruger) Austin.
She graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester MN in 1962. She married Dennis W. Oehlke in Nashua IA in 1962. Sue and Dennis lived in Minnesota until 1977 when they moved to Woodville to a dairy farm. Sue was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a member of the church choir for many years.
Sue loved to bake, putter in her flower gardens, and to be a grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her brother Richard Austin of Sartell MN and her children; Christopher Oehlke of Buffalo MN, Scott (Cary) Oehlke of Woodville WI, Daniel (Teri) Oehlke of Lillian AL, Alisa (David) Cone of Rutledge GA, and Matthew (Bridget) Oehlke of Woodville WI; like a son Travis (Elizabeth) Jordahl of Knapp WI; and her grandchildren Luke, Bryce, Betsy, Cody, Wyatt, Annie, Spencer, Maddie, Ryeah and great-grandchildren Lexie, Logan, Legend, Kacey, and Avery. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis, her parents Don and Donna Austin, and her grandson Nate Oehlke.
The funeral for Sue will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 15, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodville, WI. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday January 14, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran.
