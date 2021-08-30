Steven Douglas Erstand, age 68, of Menomonie, formerly of Baldwin lost his battle to cancer, Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Services will be at a later date.
Latest News
- Spring Valley man dies in Friday afternoon accident
- Girls tennis sweep opener
- Central girls golf has great start
- Western Wisconsin Health announces new visitor policies
- Baldwin Police to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ through Labor Day
- Postage rates, Bulletin delivery increasing at end of August
- Calling all photographers to Chili Fest
- Ofstie’s night carries Blackhawks to season opening win
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.