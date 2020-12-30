Steven A. Shepard, 74, Casa Grande, AZ, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents David and Martha Shepard, brother, Raymond Shepard, sisters Bonnie Duven and Shirley Tveten. Survived by his loving wife Denise Shepard.
Children: Timothy Shepard, wife Karen, granddaughter Riley and grandson Luke of CA, Dana Gammons, husband Jim, grandsons Britton, Aiden and granddaughter Jaylen of AZ, Jennifer Marcotte, husband Tom, grandson Jake and granddaughter Karis of CO.
Steve proudly served his country in the US Army and loved working with the public in sales at Sundance 1 RV Resort, attending car races, spending time with family and friends and his greatest delight was being a grandfather!
Steve always had a smile on his face and a story to tell.
Throughout his life he touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all.
