Obit dove icon

Stephanie K. Rowlinson, age 68, of Woodville, WI, passed away on January 7, 2022, at her home in Woodville. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. O’Connell Family Funeral Home - Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.