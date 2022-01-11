Stephanie K. Rowlinson, age 68, of Woodville, WI, passed away on January 7, 2022, at her home in Woodville. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. O’Connell Family Funeral Home - Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
