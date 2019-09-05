Sherry Marie (Millhouse) Lawrence, age 65, passed away on August 15, 2019, at University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO. surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on November 9, 1953, on a snowy day in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Sherry grew up in Minnesota and Wisconsin graduating from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1971. She attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire majoring in Elementary Education. She had wanted to be a Veterinarian, but her guidance counselor told Sherry girls were teachers, so she pursued a degree in education. Growing up on a farm, Sherry always loved animals and would have many pets during her lifetime.
After college, Sherry married and had two children, Lynn and Chris. In 1980, she moved to Colorado to be closer to her sister and got a job at Defense Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS) at Lowry Air Force Base. She was a Computer Programmer retiring in 2010.
Sherry loved baking and would delight friends and family with her goodies. She had a talent with fudge and baked goods. A potluck wasn’t complete without her Frog-Eyed Salad.
When she wasn’t baking, she was an avid reader. Sherry read every day and could remember storylines from years ago. She also loved to craft and made several treasured items for family and friends.
Sherry was a devoted Bronco fan through thick and thin. She also loved the Avalanche and the Rockies, but the Broncos were her favorite. She met several players and cheerleaders over the years and collected treasured memorabilia.
If you knew Sherry, you knew of her love of Owls and Bears. There isn’t a room in her house that doesn’t show her love of these animals. Friends and family would enhance her collection over the years and she cherished every item.
Loved ones that cleared the path to Heaven for Sherry are her parents Donald and Margaret Millhouse, her brother Craig, dearest friends Mary and Ruby and beloved daughter Lynn. Loved ones that will miss Sherry until they meet again are her devoted son Chris, her sister Sally (George), her brothers Donald (Olga), Dan (Jacie) and Bill, her nieces and nephews, Carrie (Kimon), Scott (Catherine), Dawn (TJ), Tara, Michelle, Mark, Eric, Alex, Karl, Julie (Andrew), Parker, Brayden, Malia, Benjamin and Elizabeth and her family by heart Anthony, Gail, Lynn, Sonja and Isabel. She was also Mom and Aunt Sher to countless “adopted” family members. Almost everyone she knew under fifty called her Aunt Sher.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral Services were held in Aurora CO on Saturday August 24, 2019.
