Sharon R. Wynveen, age 79, of Woodville, WI, passed away on November 7, 2021 at Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville.
Sharon was born on November 1, 1942 in Baldwin, WI to Vernon and Alice (Mathison) DeLander. She grew up on a farm south of Woodville. In 1952, the family moved into town. Sharon graduated from Woodville High School, the last class to graduate before Baldwin and Woodville combined schools. Sharon was married to Calvin Mithuen in 1962 and the couple had three children: Deb, Mike, and Pam. That marriage later dissolved.
Sharon later met John Wynveen and they were united in marriage on March 11, 1967 at the “Little Brown Church” in Nashua, Iowa. John then adopted the three children. Sharon and John added to their family, having two more children, Patty and Doug.
Sharon was the epitome of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She cherished time spent with her family and friends. She loved caring for others, working for many years as a CNA at Parkview Nursing Home and also at Baldwin Care Center. When Sharon “retired”, she continued her caring role by taking care of her husband at home. Sharon and John served as Sunday School superintendents at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Sharon enjoyed her gardens, both flower and vegetable. And in the fall would can the fruits of her labor to feed her family. Later in life, Sharon very much looked forward to monthly dinner meet-ups with her friends in the “Birthday Club.”
Sharon is survived by her children: Michael (Tracey) Wynveen of Luck, WI, Patricia (Jerry) Nolan of Woodville, WI, and Douglas Wynveen of Baldwin, WI; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Allen (Barb) DeLander of Woodville, WI; son-in-law, John Turner of Glenwood City, WI; brothers-in-law, Mick (Joyce) Wynveen of Baldwin, WI and David (Rose) Wynveen of Menomonie, WI; sisters-in-law, Georgia Mae (Willie) Mrosla of Minneapolis, MN; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Alice DeLander; husband, John Wynveen; daughters: Debra Turner, Pamela (Jeff) Delong; siblings, Harley (Jane) DeLander and Verna (Roy) Sather; brothers-in-law, Stanley Wynveen and James Wynveen; niece, Jodi Wynveen; and great-grandson, Colten Wolff.
A Visitation to Remember and Reflect on Sharon’s Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St., Woodville, WI with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. The service will be livestreamed through Zion Lutheran Church’s Facebook Page. Interment following the service at Sunset Cemetery in Woodville, with lunch to follow at Zion Lutheran Church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI – (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.