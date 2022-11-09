Sharon Kay Pederson

Sharon Kay Pederson, age 81 of Wausau, WI, passed away Sunday, October 30. She was born in Rockwell, IA on September 7, 1941, to Margaret and Marvin Ninneman. 

Sharon professed her love for God in 1971 and for the past 51 years she would share her story of God speaking to her at an early age of five years old. She was an example to many and passed her love of God onto many family members and friends. Sharon raised five children with the help of the Lord and many friends, providing all their needs. She was a hard-working woman all her life. Making seven loaves of bread weekly, raising a huge garden to provide her family with wholesome food. She loved making meals and inviting family and friends to have fellowship with her. 

