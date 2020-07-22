Scott Iverson, age 68 of Woodville, Wisconsin died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Park View Home, Woodville after a 7 month battle with cancer.
Scott was born March 9, 1952 to Don and Mary Ann (Helgeson) Iverson in Baldwin, Wisconsin. He grew up and attended Baldwin-Woodville Schools, graduating with the Class of 1971.
After high school, Scott entered the U.S. Army and served for one year. He worked for Ideal Door for a few years and later worked at Donaldson’s in Baldwin, retiring after 40 years.
Scott married Joan Kuchenbaker on August 19, 1972 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. They raised two sons together, Jason and Wade. Scott enjoyed living at their home in Eau Galle Township where he loved woodworking projects, did some chainsaw carving and wood burning and tooling. He also enjoyed riding horse and hunting. His greatest please came from spending time with his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife Joan, mother Mary Ann Iverson, brother Gregg Iverson, father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Leona Kuchenbaker; brother-in-law Jon Mentink.
He is survived by his father Don Iverson; sons Jason (Amy) Iverson and their children Jordyn and Brenna Iverson; and Wade Iverson and his children Avery and Brecken Iverson; brother Todd (Carolyn) Iverson; sisters-in-law Jean Mentink and Linda Stang; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from noon until 3 p.m. at Scott and Joan’s farm, located at 2383 County Road N, Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
