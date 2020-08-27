Samuel M. Clicquennoi, age 50, of Prairie farm, WI, passed away the evening of Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a short fight with cancer. Samuel was born February 11, 1970 to parents Samuel & Elaine in Butler, Pennsylvania. Samuel would spend his youth in Pennsylvania, graduating from Butler High School. After high school, Samuel received a football scholarship to the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. After college, Samuel settled in the Midwest as a truck driver. He worked for Wal-Mart Distribution most recently but was with Bettendorf Trucking & TransStar Transportation several years prior to that. In September of 2000, Samuel would marry Tammi Brathol at a small wedding chapel in the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. Prior to his marriage to Tammi, Samuel was blessed with two children, Shannon & Dustin, whom were the pride & joys of his life. Though Samuel & Tammi’s marriage would later dissolve, the two remained close; & they continued to love & support Shannon & Dustin together. Samuel had 40 acres in Prairie Farm, WI on which he lived, deer hunted, & explored on his many toys. He had three 4-wheelers & a snowmobile so the weather could never stop him from going out for a ride around the property. The weather also never deterred him from going fishing. Frozen or not, Samuel loved to get out on the lake & catch a few fish. He also an avid golfer & in the summer months would make the rounds to the many different golf courses in the area. Though Samuel grew up in Pennsylvania & went to the U of MN, he could be found rooting for the Green Bay Packers on Sundays, & maybe indulging in a nice buffet or potluck spread during halftime. Samuel had many passions in life, but nothing could compare to the love he had for his kids. Though he is gone from our sight, he will remain in the hearts of his beloved children forever. Samuel will be dearly missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him. Samuel will be eternally remembered by his daughter, Shannon Clicquennoi of Hammond, WI; son, Dustin Boser of Hammond, WI; former spouse, Tammi Clicquennoi of Hammond, WI; sister, Claudine Walters of Gibsonia, PA; beloved black lab, Xena; as well as many friends & neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel & Elaine. Samuel’s life & legacy will be honored privately by his immediately family. Memorials for his family may be forwarded to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Samuel Clicquennoi Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI, 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-684-3434.
