Ruth “Ruthie” Dittman, age 95, of New Richmond passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, with family by her side at Our House Senior Living in New Richmond. She was born a twin on July 20, 1926, in Minnesota. She married Willmer “Willie” Dittman on September 8, 1951, in Stillwater, MN. The couple farmed in Boardman for many years. They built a new barn and had a big barn dance for the community. Ruth was a wonderful hostess and loved to bake and cook big family farm meals. She loved animals and is remembered as a generous person with a very contagious, beautiful laugh. She would start giggling, and she would get everyone else giggling. She is survived by her sons, David “Dutch” (Julie) Dittman, John (Terri Maloney) Dittman; grandchildren, Amber (Drew) Kusilek, Jesse (Brittany) Dittman, Kendra (Bret) Fredrickson, Jared Dittman, Sheila (Dan) Duch, Dustin Dittman, Madison Dittman; great-grandchildren, Axel Kusilek, Talyn Kusilek, Weston Dittman, Kilyn Fredrickson, Brynnli Fredrickson, Presley Duch, and Portor Duch. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Emil & Elise Affolter; brothers, Rudolph, Emil Jr., John, Walter & Otto Dittman; sisters, Elsie Strese and her twin, Mildred Koepke. A funeral service was held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Boardman Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
