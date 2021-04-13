Ruth Juanita Johnson, age 105, died peacefully on March 29, 2021. Ruth was born in Fargo, ND. She spent her school years in Glenwood City, WI, and then worked in Minneapolis, MN, from 1933-1940. Ruth married Roy Johnson and most of their 69-year marriage was spent on their Erin Prairie Farm, New Richmond, WI. Ruth has lived in Minneapolis, MN, since 2009.
Ruth is preceded in death in by her husband, Roy, as well as siblings: Eleanor Eggen, Doris Krueger, Calvin ‘Bud’ Powers, and Arlene Skafish. Ruth is survived by her children, Robert (Arlene) Johnson and Kaylene (John) Hayes, as well as many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
A Celebration of Ruth’s life will be held from 1:00-3:00 P.M, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434.
