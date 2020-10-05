Ruth Elizabeth Hurtgen, age 74 of Glenwood City, WI, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI. Ruth was born on November 18, 1945 to Homer & Ethel (Booth) Sedgwick in Platteville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1964, & went on to pursue an education in social work at the University of Wisconsin: Platteville. However, those plans would change when she met a handsome young man & soon-to-be farmer named Hank Hurtgen. Ruth & Hank were married on April 7, 1967, & began their farming career the next day when their recently ordered livestock arrived on the farm in Glenwood City, WI. Soon after their relocation to Glenwood City, Ruth took on the role of organist at their church, Emerald United Methodist Church, & did so for 49 years until it’s dissolution. Ruth loved her position at church; but when it came time to take on the job of “Mom,” she was ecstatic & immensely proud to hold the title three times over when she became blessed with her children: David, Pamela, & Rita. The pair raised their beloved children on the farm, while Hank continued to tend to the farm, Ruth began a catering company, aptly named Ruth Hurtgen Catering. She cultivated much success in her 32 years running the business before passing the torch to her daughter-in-law, Cindy, in 2018. The families Ruth served throughout the St. Croix valley are beyond count. Even in her retirement, she would often ride along with Hank to make food deliveries to venues & homes all over the county. To those who knew Ruth best, she was renowned for being generous to a fault & a true good samaritan. Her favorite way to help folks was anonymously, like a guardian angel to those in need. In her youth, she was a Girl Scout leader & continued to volunteer for the organization throughout her life. The impact Ruth’s life has made on the community can never truly be measured, but it can’t be denied that she has touched most of us in some positive way during her time with us. Though gone from our sight, her legacy & spirit will live on for generations to come. Ruth will be truly missed.
Ruth will forever remain in the hearts of her dear husband of over 52 years, Hank Hurtgen; children; David (Cindy) Hurtgen of Glenwood City, WI, Pamela (Astley) Fisher of Chippewa Falls, WI, & Rita (Dave) Thorson of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren; Matthew (Ally Sersch) Hurtgen, Mitchell Hurtgen, Marcus (Leah Schnobrich) Hurtgen, Steven Jake, Alex Jake, Diandre Fisher, & Ella Thorson; great-grandson, Grayson Schnobrich; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, & neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer & Ethel.
A Gathering of Family & Friends to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held from 2:00-7:00 P.M, Friday, October 9, 2020 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald, WI at a later date. Those in attendance will be asked to wear masks & maintain safe social distances. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
