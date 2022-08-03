Ruth Elaine (Lokhorst) Klanderman

July 28, 1930 -- July 14, 2022
Ruth (Lokhorst) Klanderman, of Baldwin, died Thursday, July 14 at the Baldwin Care Center, two weeks before her 92nd birthday. Ruth died peacefully in her sleep.
Ruth was born in River Falls, WI on July 28, 1930 to Annie (Hendriks) and John Lokhorst. She was the oldest of four children. Ruth lived with her parents on a farm three miles west of Hammond before moving to a farm just north of Baldwin. She attended Hillcrest School and Baldwin Grade School before graduating from Baldwin High School in 1948. She attended River Falls State Teachers College, and in 1950 earned a two-year Rural Teaching Certificate. She taught for one year at the East Baldwin School, where she was the sole instructor for 20 students in grades one through seven. In July 1951, Ruth was united in marriage to Kenneth Klanderman at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. They moved to Thorp, WI for a brief period before returning to the Klanderman farm, raising a family, and sharing 63 years of life together.
Ruth was a lifelong member of the First Reformed Church where she served faithfully in the Ladies Aid, Friendly Class, Mission Committee, taught Vacation Bible School and Bible Class, and was always ready to serve in the kitchen when called upon. She loved gardening, mowing lawn, and baking. Her molasses cookies were especially loved by her children, grandchildren, and all others who experienced the treat. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home Mom, which of course included working side-by-side with her husband Ken milking cows and farming, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Ruth leaves behind a legacy of faith in her brother and sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those who knew her. She will live on in the hearts of her family: her siblings Bob (Jan) Lokhorst of Chanhassen, MN, Joanne (Lloyd) Doornink of Baldwin, WI, and Sharilyn Wissink of Osseo, MN; her children Keith (Debbie) Klanderman of Madison, WI, Karen (David) Himmerich of Brooklyn Center, MN, Mark (Cheryl) Klanderman of Hudson, WI, and Mary (John) DuBall of Rochester, MN; her grandchildren, Timothy Klanderman of Fitchburg, WI, Elizabeth (Tony) Miller of Jacksonville, FL, Daniel (Kirsten) Himmerich of Cottage Grove, MN, Stephen and Michael Himmerich of Saint Paul, MN, Emily (Patrick) Jones of New Richmond, WI, Andy (Kayla) Klanderman of Baldwin, WI, Bethany (Bennett) Ahlm of Roberts, WI, Rachael DuBall of Winona, MN, and Amanda DuBall of Fort Collins, CO; her great-grandchildren Lauren (Daniel/Kirsten), Terrence (Patrick/Emily), Magnus and Camille (Tony/Elizabeth); and many other relatives.
We rejoice in the promise that Ruth has been reunited with her beloved Ken, her parents, and her brother-in-law Craig Wissink who have preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life for Ruth Klanderman is planned for Saturday, August 6 at First Reformed Church of Baldwin. Visitation will be in the sanctuary, at 10:00 a.m. for one hour before the service, with the celebration service beginning at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served following the service in the church fellowship hall. A private family viewing was held at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin on Saturday, July 23, and the burial took place in the Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials may be given to First Reformed Church in Ruth’s honor, and others received will be used towards ministries and missions that were her passion.
