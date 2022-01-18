Ruby Christine Gilbertson, age 87, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on December 29, 2021, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Ruby was born on July 18, 1934, in Denmark Township, Iowa, to parents John and Lizzie Madsen. She graduated from Kiester High School. She married Allen Gilbertson on April 2, 1955, and together they were blessed with four children. Ruby worked at Baldwin Care Center for many years where she was a physical therapist. Her biggest joys in life were her animals, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren.
She will remain in the hearts of her children Michelle (Dianna) Gilbertson, Donald (Marett) Gilbertson, Robin Gilbertson, and Carol Gilbertson; grandchildren Stephanie Otremba, Holly Darnutzer, Brandon Kuhlmann, and Krystal Kuhlmann; great grandchildren Xander and Corbin Otremba, Natalee, Zoey, and Kasper Darnutzer, and Mason Thomas. She is preceded in death by her parent’s, husband Allen, and siblings Raymond, Marvin, and Lyle.
Services for Ruby are being planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.