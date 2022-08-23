Rozella Ethel Fern

Rozella Ethel Fern, age 94, of Baldwin, made her journey to Heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin. Rozella was born in Baldwin on April 5, 1928, to John “Henry” and Alma (Holtman) Rens. Rozella grew up in Baldwin and graduated from Baldwin High School. She was united in marriage to John Henry Fern on June 23, 1948, and the couple would be blessed with five children, Allan, Duane, Sandy, Joan, and Jeff.

Rozella is the last living sibling in her family of nine children. She was a life-long faithful member of the Christian Reformed Church in Baldwin. Where she would be involved in the Ebenezer society and Ladies Aide Society, her Church family has always meant the world to her. She believed that God’s grace was sufficient, which greatly comforted her.

