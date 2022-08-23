Rozella Ethel Fern, age 94, of Baldwin, made her journey to Heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin. Rozella was born in Baldwin on April 5, 1928, to John “Henry” and Alma (Holtman) Rens. Rozella grew up in Baldwin and graduated from Baldwin High School. She was united in marriage to John Henry Fern on June 23, 1948, and the couple would be blessed with five children, Allan, Duane, Sandy, Joan, and Jeff.
Rozella is the last living sibling in her family of nine children. She was a life-long faithful member of the Christian Reformed Church in Baldwin. Where she would be involved in the Ebenezer society and Ladies Aide Society, her Church family has always meant the world to her. She believed that God’s grace was sufficient, which greatly comforted her.
Tragedy struck the Fern family in 1969 with the death of John Henry Fern. She worked hard in her life to provide for her family after becoming a widow at the age of 42. She began work as a janitor and lunchroom monitor for Greenfield Elementary in Baldwin and later took a job as a cook at the Baldwin Hospital, retiring in 1994.
Her Sunday dinners of roast beef, potatoes & gravy are among the many memories of her excellent cooking. While raising her children, she baked her homemade bread twice a week with at least ten loaves at a time. She made some of the most beautiful apple pies and always baked the “extra crust” in strips with cinnamon & sugar as a special treat for the kids.
Rozella learned to crochet later in life in her late 50s. She crafted the most beautiful afghans and doilies as gifts for family and friends until she could no longer crochet due to her sight being affected by macular degeneration.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were such a joy for her, with laughter and fun whenever they were together. She knew that’s what grandma’s and great-grandmas were for!
Rozella struggled with macular degeneration for many years and had recently began to experience hearing loss.
Rozella was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry; son, Duane; infant grandchildren, Nichol and Aaron Fern; her parents; and her siblings. She will remain in the hearts of her children, Allan Fern, Sandy (Doug) Walker, Joan Stone, Jeff (Darla) Fern; daughter-in-law, Dawn Fern; grandchildren, Rich (Erin) Fern; Allison (Mitch Coe) Fern, Dana (Jay) Bergner, Annie (Malachi) Johnson, Heather Calton, Eric Stone (Kyle Anderson), Haley (Nic) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Alex, Jason, Ryder, Kelly, Marley, Crosby, Ty, Nora, Cash, Hayward, Charlie, Joyner, and Aria; great-great-granddaughter, Lucy; caring niece, Carol Rens; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Rozella’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Christian Reformed Church in Baldwin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment at the Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Rozella’s family, who will make donations to the Lions Eye Bank, Adoray Hospice, and other causes that she was passionate about.
The family would like say a special thank you to the staff at Birch Haven and Adoray Hospice for taking such good care of their Mother for so many years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.