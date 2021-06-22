candles

Roselind Jean Christenson, age 80, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin. Funeral service is Friday, June 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.

