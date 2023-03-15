Ronald Zillmer, age 85, of Woodville, Wisconsin died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Park View Home in Woodville.

Ron was born December 6, 1937, to Paul and Nora (Eitland) Zillmer in Baldwin Township, St. Croix County, Wisconsin.  He attended the Sunny Side country school through eighth grade and then attended Baldwin High School, graduating with the Class of 1956.  He entered the U.S. Army in 1958.  After basic training he was sent to Washington State and in 1960 he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves.  He attended Vo-Tech school in Eau Claire and studied machinist/tool and die making.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.