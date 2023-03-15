Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 40F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Ronald Zillmer, age 85, of Woodville, Wisconsin died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Park View Home in Woodville.
Ron was born December 6, 1937, to Paul and Nora (Eitland) Zillmer in Baldwin Township, St. Croix County, Wisconsin. He attended the Sunny Side country school through eighth grade and then attended Baldwin High School, graduating with the Class of 1956. He entered the U.S. Army in 1958. After basic training he was sent to Washington State and in 1960 he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves. He attended Vo-Tech school in Eau Claire and studied machinist/tool and die making.
Ron had met Marilyn Hillstead at a dance after high school. They kept in touch when he was in the service and on September 17, 1960, Ron married Marilyn at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. They lived on a hobby farm just outside of Woodville all their married life where Ron raised beef cattle and did custom work, combining and swathing for farmers in the area.
He worked for Dough Boy Industries in New Richmond for 18 years and later 3M in Menomonie for 20 years. He retired December 31, 1999. He always said “I haven’t worked a day since Y2K”.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling with his 5th wheel, his beef cattle, and spending time up north. Ron was very good at hitting the dance floor with Marilyn, they could waltz around the floor like no other. Singing in church and participating in the variety shows for Syttende Mai were also a passion. He helped Marilyn with making Scandinavian goodies and apple pies in the fall.
Most family and friends referred to him as Ronnie. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and was known for his big heart and his hearty laugh.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Marilyn; and recently, granddaughter Kayla Stone; sister Doris Moe; sister-in-law Karen Riley; other in-laws: Edward and Duane Hillstead; Scott Ducklow; sisters and brother-in-laws Lucille (Glenn) Preble; Bernice (Eugene) Achterhof; and Arlene (Roy) Somsen.
Survivors include children: Judy (Terry) Stone of Baldwin, Tim (Lisa) Zillmer of Lakeville MN, Greg (Kelly) Zillmer of River Falls; grandchildren: Nathan and Chelsea, Cody, Kallie (Trent) and their daughter Ivy, Connor, Meghan and Colin; brother Lennie (Rochelle) of Baldwin; in-laws: Bonnie (Bob) Klanderman; Dianne Ducklow; Greg Riley; Allen Moe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Burial will be in Lone Pine Cemetery, Woodville.
Visitation is on Sunday, March 19, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Fellowship Hall.
Funeral service will be at 2:30, March 19, following the visitation at Zion Lutheran. The service will be live streamed on the Zion Lutheran Facebook page.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.