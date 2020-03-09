Ronald Johnson, age 87 of Baldwin, formerly of Woodville died as a result of an apparent heart attack at Western Wisconsin Health on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Ron was born on October 16, 1932 in Woodville; the son of Edner and Mabel (Inerson) Johnson. He was raised in Woodville where he attended school. He graduated from the Woodville High School in 1950 with a certain young lady who caught his eye; Barbara Aaby. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin Stout where he received his Bachelors of Science degree in mechanical drawing and printing. On August 18, 1956, he married his soul mate and best friend Barbara Aaby at Zion Lutheran Church. This union would be blessed with four daughters. He became a teacher as he thoroughly enjoyed working with children. ‘Mr. Johnson would teach industrial arts at Highland Park Junior High School in St. Paul. After a fulfilling career in education, he retired in 1989 after teaching thirty-five years.
Ron thoroughly enjoyed time spent at Horseshoe Lake near Turtle Lake. It gave him the greatest smile when his girls joined Barb and him at the lake with their grandchildren. He enjoyed a little quiet time wetting a line at the end of the dock or putzing around cleaning up. No limb was safe with prunner in hand and there was always necessary tinkering in his shed. He always kept the birds smiling with full feeders as his feathered friends brought him joy. He loved watching local wrestling and looked forward to going to matches of which he kept meticulous records. He was an avid Wisconsin Badger fan, and as many realize, raised the Johnson household to be a Minnesota Viking fan! If you knew Ron, you knew and came to appreciate his devotion to the Woodville Lions Club. The motto of Lions International is ‘We Serve”, and that’s exactly what Ron did. Over 48 years of supporting, advocating, and promoting what the Lions stood for became Ron’s mission. Ron lived life by a simple rule; whatever you do in life, do it with all your heart; whether work, play, or family. If Ron did it, you could expect it to be done to perfection.
Ron will forever remain in the hearts of his wife Barb; children Mary (Doug) Holle; Nancy (Jeff) Schneider, Peggy Stone, Amy (Steve) Perry; grandchildren Brooke (Zac) Campbell, Maggie (Kyle) Holmlund, Lindsey (Craig) Kent, Bailey (Andy) Szmanda, Alice (Brett) Tiffany, Shane Stone, Emily Perry, Anna Perry; great grandchildren Finley, Jordyn, Baylor, Elin, Vail, Elsie, Nash, Sawyer, Harrison, Jack; sister Bonnie Peters; sisters/brothers-in-law Nancy Johnson, Julie (Dan) Holle, Larry (Sandy) Aaby, Steve (Janet) Aaby, and several nieces, nephews, and countless friends. His Lions Club fellow members further survive him. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Johnson, sister-in-law JoAnn (Gerard) McMahon.
A Celebration Of Life for Ronald Johnson was held 4pm, Sunday, March 8th at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Interment will be at a later date in the Sunset Cemetery. His beloved grandchildren will have the honor of being urnbearers. His fellow Lions Club members will have the privilege of serving as honorary urnbearers. Friends and family gathered to remember Ron from 3pm to 6pm Saturday, March 7th also at Zion Lutheran Church as well as one hour prior to the service held Sunday afternoon. Memorials preferred. Funeral and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
