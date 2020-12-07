Ronald J. Kozeliski, age 90 of Baldwin, passed away on December 2, 2020 at the Baldwin Care Center. Ron was born on March 29, 1930, in Centerville, Iowa, to parents John and Mary (Davis) Kozeliski. He grew up in Exline, Iowa before his family moved to Rockford, Illinois. He met the love of his life, Marilyn Miller on a blind date. The couple were united in marriage on May 27, 1950, and their union was blessed with two daughters, Karen and Kathy. He worked as a contractor in Rockford Illinois prior to moving his family to Baldwin where they owned and operated the Coast to Coast Hardware Store. Upon selling the store he went back to his roots and built many of the houses that are in Baldwin today. He was an avid sports fan, and especially fond of watching his grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed the time he spent fishing on Balsam Lake. Ron was a faithful member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Although he was always a devoted husband, during the last few years of Marilyn’s life his constant focus was on her care.
Ron will remain in the hearts of his daughters, Karen (Tim) Dahl, and Kathy (Steve) Mays; grandchildren, Brett (Courtney) Dahl, Bryce Dahl, Devin Mays, and Grace Mays; sister, Martha Cline; brother-in-law, Ivan Livingston; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Kozeliski on March 18, 2019; his parents; sister, Betty Livingston; and brother-in-law, Ray Cline.
A private family graveside service for Ron will be held at the Baldwin Cemetery. Cards for the family may be sent to O’Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Ronald Kozeliski Family, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf. Memorials preferred to Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Baldwin or the American Diabetes Association, P.O.Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Ron’s family would like to personally thank the staff of Baldwin Care Center and Adoray Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Arrangements with the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
