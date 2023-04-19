Ronald Gary Roen

Ronald Gary Roen, age 70, of River Falls, passed away at home on April 10. He was born in Baldwin, WI on June 6, 1952 to Harley and Doris (Bennett) Roen. He was baptized and confirmed at Rush River Lutheran Church. He grew up south of Hammond, where he helped on his family farm until their barn burned in 1963. Ron was married to Mary Hansen September 15, 1973. They have one daughter, Lindsay Kiltie, and grandchildren Lily and Brooks Wang.

After graduating from Baldwin-Woodville High School, Ron started working at Roen Ford with his father Harley and brother Terry. He worked there as Parts Manager until the business closed in 2009. During this time, he also worked for several years as a part-time police officer in River Falls. Ron worked as a Park Ranger for Troy Township after Roen Ford closed. Growing up on a farm, he couldn’t get the farm boy out of him, so he baled hay on 12 acres of his 75-acre farm, selling it to local horse owners. Ron had a collection of four Ford tractors that he restored himself.

