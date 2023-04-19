Ronald Gary Roen, age 70, of River Falls, passed away at home on April 10. He was born in Baldwin, WI on June 6, 1952 to Harley and Doris (Bennett) Roen. He was baptized and confirmed at Rush River Lutheran Church. He grew up south of Hammond, where he helped on his family farm until their barn burned in 1963. Ron was married to Mary Hansen September 15, 1973. They have one daughter, Lindsay Kiltie, and grandchildren Lily and Brooks Wang.
After graduating from Baldwin-Woodville High School, Ron started working at Roen Ford with his father Harley and brother Terry. He worked there as Parts Manager until the business closed in 2009. During this time, he also worked for several years as a part-time police officer in River Falls. Ron worked as a Park Ranger for Troy Township after Roen Ford closed. Growing up on a farm, he couldn’t get the farm boy out of him, so he baled hay on 12 acres of his 75-acre farm, selling it to local horse owners. Ron had a collection of four Ford tractors that he restored himself.
Ron was a “handy man”, being able to do everything from mechanics and car body work, to electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, cement and brick work, woodworking and anything that needed to be done. He was the “go to person” in the neighborhood for advice.
Ron was an avid deer hunter. He was proud of his Pope and Young record buck in bowhunting. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, boating, and in later years vacationing in historical cities of the US and Italy.
Ron is survived by Mary, his wife of 50 years, his daughter Lindsay (Rob) Kiltie, grandchildren Lily and Brooks Wang, brothers Duane (Maureen) Roen of Tempe, AZ, and Terry (Mary) Roen of River Falls, sister Linda (John) Dinkel of River Falls, sisters-in-law Judy Jensen of Woodville, JoAnn (Randy) Hoffman of Waunakee, nieces and nephews Nick Roen, Hanna Roen (Justin James), Abby (Mark) Flores, Annie (Coby) Schriever, Renee (Ken) Dykhouse, Lance (Kate) Jensen, Eric Hoffman, and Laura (Cody) Stingley, many great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents Harley and Doris Roen, parents-in-law Bob and Doris Hansen, brother-in-law Vaughn Jensen, nephew Gabe Dinkel, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation was held at Cross Lutheran Church, Roberts on Monday, April 17. The celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Rush River Lutheran Church, River Falls on April 18 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. A lunch will follow immediately after the service. Interment will be at the Rush River Lutheran Church cemetery.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Adoray Hospice for the caring and compassionate care they provided. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Funeral Home of River Falls.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.