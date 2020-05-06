Ronald E. Schaffner, 81, of Baldwin, WI, passed away the evening of April 28th, 2020 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Ronald was a full-blooded Baldwinite. He was born September 23rd, 1938 to parents Elmer & Bernice “Bunny” in their home in Baldwin, & went on to graduate from Baldwin High School before joining the local family business at Schaffner Oil Company. Ron married his best friend & adored wife, Lucinda, on February 9th, 1962 in Lawton, Oklahoma. The pair returned to their beloved hometown of Baldwin to raise their family of five children. Ron was certainly a staple of the community & was friendly with everyone in town. On any given morning, you could probably find Ron enjoying coffee & company at Brownwood, Northside Cafe or Hardee’s off Exit 19. Ron was an all-around outdoorsman. He would find any excuse to enjoy nice weather. If the weather was nice, Ron was on the Harley making his way around to his favorite local hotspots & meeting up with fellow motorcyclists. When the weather wasn’t ideal, Ron would surely be waiting around until it cleared up again by planning his next route on the bike! He loved the motorcyclist community, & always looked forward to the next Sturgis rally. If he wasn’t taking advantage of the weather by being on the bike, Ron was on the lake fishing, or in the woods hunting. Ron was a faithful Christian & active member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Baldwin. Any member of Gethsemane’s congregation would attest to Ron’s unyielding faith & assurance of his eternal life in Jesus. Ron was also a member of the Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge on Main Street in Baldwin. Being a member of the brotherhood of Masons allowed him to be an asset to the community, as well as his fraternal brothers. Any fellow member of the Lodge would attest that Ron’s charity & growth in Masonry has assured his peaceful passage to the eternal lodge not made with hands. Ron always had a way of bringing out the laughter in everyone. His outgoing spirit & kind heart will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Ron will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of 58 joyous years, Lucinda; his five children, Terry Schaffner of Glenwood City, WI, Barry Schaffner of North Hudson, WI, Katherine “Kitty” (Knute) Snøfugl of Muruvik, Norway, Hannah Schaffner and Bryan Church of St. Croix Falls, WI, & Thomas Schaffner of Baldwin WI; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family & many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Bunny.
A Memorial Gathering, Funeral Service, & Masonic Service for Ron are being planned for future dates. For updates on all services, please contact O’Connell Family Funeral Home, of Baldwin, WI via phone at 715-684-3434, email baldwin@oconnellfamilyfuneralhomes.com, or webpage https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com/.Memorials for Ron’s family can be mailed to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Ronald Schaffner Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf. The family of Ron deeply appreciates all thoughts & prayers extended to them during this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.